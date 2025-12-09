Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 419,442 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.28% of Union Pacific worth $387,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,340,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,472,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

