AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376,032 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.12% of AstraZeneca worth $261,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2%

AZN opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

