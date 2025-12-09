Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $40,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 229.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $478.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $484.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

