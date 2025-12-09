Cerity Partners LLC Sells 85,594 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 85,594 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 3.5%

NKE stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

