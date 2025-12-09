Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,384,000 after acquiring an additional 647,176 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total transaction of $2,238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 532,450 shares in the company, valued at $119,204,906. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.30, for a total transaction of $12,951,967.40. Following the sale, the director owned 33,596 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,250.80. This trade represents a 59.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 218,819 shares of company stock worth $52,823,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.78.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7%

Snowflake stock opened at $224.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

