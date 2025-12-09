Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 27,360 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,360 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.29% of Chubb worth $340,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CB stock opened at $297.29 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.72. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This represents a 34.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.32.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

