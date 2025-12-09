Cerity Partners LLC Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,047,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,456,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,475,000 after purchasing an additional 751,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.73.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total transaction of $2,637,911.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,665.08. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,918. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $279.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.17 and a 200-day moving average of $271.83. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $296.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

