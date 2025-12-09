Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $28.86 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,571,294 shares during the quarter. Oscar Health accounts for about 0.6% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.53% of Oscar Health worth $28,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 377.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Zacks Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, insider Janet Liang sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $121,737.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,222.93. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $416,989.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,351,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,413,654.06. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 739,472 shares of company stock worth $12,616,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

