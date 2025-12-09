Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

