Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 33,571 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $76,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,345,132,000 after purchasing an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after buying an additional 1,274,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after buying an additional 1,126,912 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

XOM opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

