Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,055 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $51,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Tobam boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.17.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $2,012,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,939 shares of company stock worth $60,757,995. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $566.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

