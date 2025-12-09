Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,080 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Lamar Advertising worth $157,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 466.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

