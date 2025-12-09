Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of CrowdStrike worth $544,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $515.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.57. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of -408.88, a P/E/G ratio of 123.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $59,991,616. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.11.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

