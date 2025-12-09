Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $72.14 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $72,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $2,011,122,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.90. The firm has a market cap of $289.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.