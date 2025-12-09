The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $90,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $349.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $436.36.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $474.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $399.00 to $348.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

