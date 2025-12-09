Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,236,539 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236,539 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.01% of Kilroy Realty worth $122,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,746,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,611,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,521,000 after buying an additional 230,236 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after buying an additional 99,567 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,100,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,785,000 after acquiring an additional 827,365 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 28.68%.The firm had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.70%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

