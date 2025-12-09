Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $261.01 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,992,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,795 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $261,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 125.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9%

HST stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

