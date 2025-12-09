Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 201,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $47,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Maximus by 17,533.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 60.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Zacks Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $350,746.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,027.28. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 1.6%

Maximus stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Maximus’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.