Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Purchased by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $37.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

