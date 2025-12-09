Certuity LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Certuity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after buying an additional 2,851,931 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $336.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

