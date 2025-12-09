Galiano Gold Inc. $GAU Stock Holdings Decreased by Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,322,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760,000 shares during the quarter. Galiano Gold accounts for 21.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 11.35% of Galiano Gold worth $37,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 67.2% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,011,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,530 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAU opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Galiano Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

