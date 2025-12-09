Certuity LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,590,000 after buying an additional 1,715,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,512 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,588,000 after purchasing an additional 433,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after purchasing an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $257.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

