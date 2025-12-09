Certuity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 9.4% during the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 210,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 256,098,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,672,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co increased its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 221,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

