Certuity LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Certuity LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,395 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 70,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 154,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

