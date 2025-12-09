Certuity LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Certuity LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,392 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,958,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,235,000 after acquiring an additional 960,502 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

