Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR Shares Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,107,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,883,000 after purchasing an additional 74,607 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,005,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 853,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 644,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 282,159 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $74.23.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

