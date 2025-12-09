Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $21.09

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.0909.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 8,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 207.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

