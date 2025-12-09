First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.8462.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,650,000 after purchasing an additional 127,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

