Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Target Price at $137.42

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.4167.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:SUI opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 42.58%.The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $504,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,240. This represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 205,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after purchasing an additional 820,422 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

