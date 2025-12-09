Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Andrew Callos Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $68,730.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,533.60. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, December 5th, Andrew Callos sold 52,486 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $3,461,451.70.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 723.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.