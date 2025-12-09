Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Jonathan Rothberg Sells 37,598 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 37,598 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $115,425.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 543,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,855.07. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BFLY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.34. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 114.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,882 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,511,029 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,598,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
