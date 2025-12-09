Critical Analysis: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) & Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) and Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Janel World Trade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Janel World Trade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 2 3 2 0 2.00 Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus target price of $305.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.10%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is more favorable than Janel World Trade.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Janel World Trade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 31.96% 20.67% 13.44% Janel World Trade 2.61% 24.89% 4.62%

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel World Trade has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Janel World Trade”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion 5.32 $743.97 million $18.86 16.15 Janel World Trade $207.44 million 0.19 $5.66 million $4.17 7.82

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has higher revenue and earnings than Janel World Trade. Janel World Trade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste beats Janel World Trade on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Janel World Trade

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

