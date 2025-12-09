Standex International (NYSE:SXI) and Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) Financial Contrast

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE – Get Free Report) and Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and Standex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A N/A Standex International 6.29% 14.20% 6.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coates International and Standex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standex International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Standex International has a consensus price target of $264.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Standex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standex International is more favorable than Coates International.

90.4% of Standex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Standex International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coates International and Standex International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Standex International $790.11 million 3.61 $55.76 million $4.36 53.96

Standex International has higher revenue and earnings than Coates International.

Summary

Standex International beats Coates International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment offers reed relays, fluid level, proximity, motion, flow, HVAC condensate, and custom electronics sensors; and custom wound transformers and inductors for low and high frequency, current sense technology, advanced planar transformer technology, value added assembly, and mechanical packaging applications under the Standex Electronics, Renco, and Agile Magnetics. The Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, and low observation vents, as well as project management and design services for stealth aircraft; and process machinery for various industries under the Piazza Rosa, World Client Services, Tenibac-Graphion, GS Engineering, and Innovent brand names. The Scientific segment offers temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial markets under the American BioTech Supply, Lab Research Products, Corepoint, Cryosafe, CryoGuard, and Scientific brands. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions that are used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets under the Spincraft brand. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated, and dry merchandizing display cases; and single and double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders under the Federal and Custom Hoist brands. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

