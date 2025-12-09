Ragnar Metals (ASX:RAG) Insider Steven Formica Buys 1,760,964 Shares

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG – Get Free Report) insider Steven Formica bought 1,760,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$44,024.10.

Steven Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Steven Formica purchased 4,008,891 shares of Ragnar Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$100,222.28.

Ragnar Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

About Ragnar Metals

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Western Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, copper, rare earth elements, lithium, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kenya Gold, and Hälleberget and Bergom Lithium projects, as well as an 80% interest in the Leeds Gold project.

