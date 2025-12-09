Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Finance of America Companies (FOA)

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/2/2025 – Finance of America Companies had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Finance of America Companies had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Finance of America Companies was given a new $29.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Finance of America Companies had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, CAO Tai A. Thornock sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $28,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,343.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,194,884 shares of company stock worth $31,985,317 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

