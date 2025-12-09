Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

