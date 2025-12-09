Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 142.2% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1,598.3% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

