Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $66,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,867,314,000 after buying an additional 375,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,764,673,000 after acquiring an additional 962,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,366,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.69. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

