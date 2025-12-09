California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 30,896 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 912,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $74,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,858,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $187,514,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,854,000 after purchasing an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:FIS opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.93 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 592.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.