California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 294,671 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $69,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

