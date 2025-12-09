California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $81,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,924,000 after acquiring an additional 248,109 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 17.8% in the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $491,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $339.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.05.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.9%

FLUT opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.76. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $189.33 and a one year high of $313.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

