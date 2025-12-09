AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $78,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 266.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,099,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,890,000 after buying an additional 775,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.53. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

