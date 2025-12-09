California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,255,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NU were worth $72,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,569,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NU by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NU by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,745,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,389,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

