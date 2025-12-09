California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,050 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $75,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Labcorp news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,817.32. This trade represents a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,068.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.07.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.4%

LH opened at $259.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.86. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

