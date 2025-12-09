California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 72,790 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $79,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 145.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from $268.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.71.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FERG opened at $245.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,741.52. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

