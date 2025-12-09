California Public Employees Retirement System Has $85.08 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,953 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $85,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $105,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.18.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.