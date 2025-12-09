Centene Corporation $CNC Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,354 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $89,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.