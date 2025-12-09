Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,457 Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 38.18%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.