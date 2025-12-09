SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,688 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $86,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 106.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $190.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 29.69%.The business had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.