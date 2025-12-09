California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 146,589 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 924,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $102,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,166,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

